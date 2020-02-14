Consulting firms lead recruitment at IIMB

It’s placement season and consulting firms seem to be the ones on a hiring spree. A majority of students from the Indian Institute of Management-Bangalore (IIMB), who graduate in 2020, have been offered jobs in consultancies.

A press release issued by IIMB stated that as many as 428 students got 518 offers. The students were part of the class of 2018-20, and took part in the lateral and final placements spread over three interview days. Consulting companies made 147 offers.

Despite the economic downturn, placements appear to have increased when compared to last year. Professor U. Dinesh Kumar, Chair, Career Development Services, IIMB, said, “Prominent domestic and international recruiters participated in the final placements, which resulted in premium jobs for students. There was a 6.14% increase in the total number of jobs offered compared to the previous year.”

Last year, as many as 411 students bagged 488 job offers.

An IIMB official pointed out that there has been no impact of the economic slowdown on the placements.

Several prominent recruiters in the information technology and IT product management domain also participated in the campus placements and made 38 offers. According to the release, there were 42 offers overall in the finance domain while conglomerates recruited for their leadership tracks making 60 offers in general management positions.

Students opting for sales and marketing roles received 55 offers and were recruited by major consumer goods firms. Several students also grabbed jobs, which had operations roles.

Anushree Jibhakate, Placement Representative, in the release stated: “IIMB has seen an increase in domestic and international offers across sectors such as Consulting, Finance, General Management, Product Management, E-commerce, Operations, Analytics and Marketing despite market conditions. Strategy Consulting and Product Management continue to be the most sought-after roles followed by Finance and General Management.”