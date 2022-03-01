Consultations are on to get additional 250 MLD of water under Cauvery 5th stage drinking water project: CM

CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated Atal Behari Vajapayee stadium earlier on Tuesday

CM Basavaraj Bommai inaugurated Atal Behari Vajapayee stadium earlier on Tuesday

Stating that the Cauvery 4th stage project is nearing its completion with about 800 MLD of water being utilised, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that plans are to provide 770 MLD of water in the Cauvery 5th Stage. “Consultations are on with the engineers to get an additional 250 MLD,” he said after inaugurating Atal Behari Vajapayee stadium here. “We would be able to meet the water needs fully if all these works are completed. We will solve the drinking water problem of Bengaluru,” he added. He also said that orders have been issued to prepare DPR to resolve the water problem, extension of UGD, and storm water drains. “About ₹6,000 crore has been provided for development of the city under the Nagarothana project. We are committed to the all round development of Bengaluru. We are also resolving many problems which are held up due to legal hurdles,” he added. Further, he said that approval has been given to prepare the DPR for the 3rd phase of Metro as the 2nd phase is nearing completion. He said: “We have decided to draw up a permanent project with a long term vision for the development of Bengaluru.” The Chief Minister said that some of the layouts have been developed with good planning. “We want to redress all the problems and make HSR layout a Smart Layout. Other layouts too would be selected for similar development. People too would be involved in this task. All the civic amenities would be provided to 110 villages which have been brought under the BBMP.”