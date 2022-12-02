Consultation on caregivers on December 3 - International Day of Persons with Disabilities

December 02, 2022 03:25 pm | Updated 03:25 pm IST - Bengaluru

To mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities on December 3, Association for the Mentally Challenged (AMC) is organising a consultation on new approaches to support caregivers and their families that are meeting the challenges of bringing up individuals with intellectual disability.

This programme is being held on the AMC premises, Hosur Road, between Kidwai Institute of Oncology and NIMHANS, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Participants include government officials, caregivers, NGOs and institutional heads. AMC will release a memorandum detailing assistance required to caregivers and their families, showcase Project Enrich, a programme highlighting the requirements and aspirations of caregivers.

Established over 50 years ago, AMC (www.amcin.org) runs a school with more than 150 intellectually-challenged individuals, an opportunity and skill development centre, and several other support activities.