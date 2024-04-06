Construction workers’ health checkup exposes serious risk factors they face

April 06, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The initial health screening test results of construction workers in Karnataka, which is more than halfway through, have shown some startling revelation about their health conditions and risk factors.

While about 32.6% of around 7.21 lakh construction workers screened so far are found to be at risk of developing hypertension, about 18.4 % are found to be at risk of developing diabetes. About 35.6 % of the workers are at risk of developing liver disease and about 15.5 % of workers are found to be at risk of anaemia.

Budget allocation

Sources in Karnataka Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Board said that a total of about 11 lakh workers and their family members of about 45 lakh registered workers are to be screened for 20 health parameters this year. The board, which spent about ₹150 crore on the health checkup last year, has budgeted ₹400 crore for 2023-2024. Of the 11 lakh workers, board sources said that the screening of 7.21 lakh workers and family members was completed by March 11. The health check is expected to be completed in the next three months. The government is spending about ₹2,950 per person for 20 stipulated test.

Labour Minister Santhosh Lad said: “The government will compile and evaluate the data from the test. We will see if more money is required by the worker for follow-up treatment or we will call a tender and send them to the hospital ourselves since they require some kind of assistance. We are evaluating something that no one has done in the country so far.” He said that while those who did not undergo health tests this year will be selected next year, the number of beneficiaries could be bigger than 11 lakh.

Protest by workers

The board had taken up the health screening test amidst protests by the union workers. “Though ₹150 crore had been spent last year, many labourers did not get the health report and there was no counselling. While we asked the board to get the screening test done through government hospitals in the State, 8 private facilities were chosen to conduct the tests,” K. Mahantesh, general secretary of Karnataka Building and Other Construction Workers Federation, told The Hindu.

He further said, “We opposed the scheme as there was neither an audit mechanism to monitor the scheme nor was there any follow-up. It is a target-oriented scheme just to meet numbers and not in the interest of workers. It has been difficult to mobilise workers for the test too. Besides, the Labour Department was concerned only with meeting the target fixed for each district or zone. There is also no clarity on how the beneficiaries are selected.”

Why private players

Acknowledging that there were issues in the earlier health checkups when reports were irregular, Labour Department sources said there will be a follow-up this time. “Plans are afoot to provide nutritional kits to those suffering from anaemia, those requiring hearing aid and spectacles this year. Expert opinions will be sought to tackle cases that are at risk of developing other health issues.” On involving private players, sources said that the government hospitals at many places do not have infrastructure to do such a big exercise.