Bengaluru

Construction workers claim they have been locked up

Kadugodi police managed to pacify the workers on Monday by offering to arrange transportation.

Kadugodi police managed to pacify the workers on Monday by offering to arrange transportation.   | Photo Credit: Email Handout.

Accuse employer of not taking care of any of their basic needs

In yet another example of mounting frustration among migrant workers unable to return home, over 300 workers staged a snap protest demanding that they should be allowed to go home, leading to a tense situation on Monday. They alleged that they had been locked up in a construction camp at Doddabanahalli to prevent them from leaving.

The Kadugodi police rushed to the spot and pacified the workers by offering to make the necessary arrangements for transportation.

The workers belong to West Bengal and Rajasthan. They have been working for Sumadhura construction company. They accused the management of locking them up in the camp throughout the lockdown and not taking care of any of their basic needs.

The workers further alleged that though they wanted to go back to their home towns, the company is trying to hold them back so that it can resume work once the lockdown is lifted.

“We don't want to work and want to go back as the company has not looked after us during the lockdown,” one of the workers said.

The Kadugodi police have assured the agitated workers that they will ask the company to help them out.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 12, 2020 7:54:13 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/construction-workers-claim-they-have-been-locked-up/article31567341.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY