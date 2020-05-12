Construction workers claim they have been locked up

In yet another example of mounting frustration among migrant workers unable to return home, over 300 workers staged a snap protest demanding that they should be allowed to go home, leading to a tense situation on Monday. They alleged that they had been locked up in a construction camp at Doddabanahalli to prevent them from leaving.

The Kadugodi police rushed to the spot and pacified the workers by offering to make the necessary arrangements for transportation.

The workers belong to West Bengal and Rajasthan. They have been working for Sumadhura construction company. They accused the management of locking them up in the camp throughout the lockdown and not taking care of any of their basic needs.

The workers further alleged that though they wanted to go back to their home towns, the company is trying to hold them back so that it can resume work once the lockdown is lifted.

“We don't want to work and want to go back as the company has not looked after us during the lockdown,” one of the workers said.

The Kadugodi police have assured the agitated workers that they will ask the company to help them out.