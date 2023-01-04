Construction sector hit by stone crushers’ strike

January 04, 2023 09:06 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

Stone crushing units across the State, over 2,000 of them, have been on an indefinite strike over a litany of complaints from December 21, and that has severely hit the construction sector in Karnataka.

With all available stocks already being used up over the past week since the strike began, now there is a severe shortage of jelly stones and M-sand in the State, affecting civil works.

“The State government should resolve the impasse and ensure the units are resumed immediately. Many civil works have already begun coming to a halt due to non-availability of these key resources,” said R. Ambikapathy, vice-president, Karnataka State Contractors’ Association.

Due to the non-availability of these resources in the State, materials from Tamil Nadu have begun trickling in, into the city mainly, and is being traded at a higher price in black, a senior contractor said.

“A tonne of jelly stones cost ₹800 two weeks ago. Now it has gone up to over ₹1,200 in the black market. But even if one is ready to pay up extra, it is a herculean task to get a load of jelly stones in Bengaluru today,” the contractor said.

Mr. Ambikapathy said that while individuals building construction projects, who are in a hurry to complete works or emergency works, may be ready to pay extra, none of the contractors who consume nearly 80% of the output of the State’s crushers are ready to do so.

Meanwhile, Federation of Karnataka Quarry and Stone Crusher Owners’ Association, addressed the media in the city on Wednesday, and said the government was largely unresponsive to their issues.

“There is no question of calling off the strike before our issues are addressed. The indefinite strike will continue,” said Krian Jain, vice-president of the association.

One of the key demands of the association is that the government must stall the implementation of the October 28, 2022 GO, that orders a drone survey of mines across the State to bring in strong regulation, till suitable amendments are brought to the Karnataka Minor Mineral Concession Rules, 1994.

“For instance, the government collects royalty from both stone crushers and contractors. The industry is fast becoming unviable due to unfriendly rules and enforcement that has essentially turned into harassment,” said Mr. Jain.

The association is hopeful that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will personally meet them over the next few days.