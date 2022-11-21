Construction of Terminal 3 at KIA delayed till 2034

November 21, 2022 07:32 pm | Updated 07:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

While the first phase of the Kempegowda International Airport’s (KIA) Terminal 2 was recently inaugurated, further expansion work which includes the construction of Terminal 3 will take place only in the next decade.

Fairfax India, which has 54% stake in the Bangalore International Airport Limited (BIAL) which operates KIA, in its third quarter financial results stated that the construction of Terminal 3 has been delayed until BIAL’s fiscal year 2034.

Interim report

Fairfax Holdings, in its interim report for the nine months ending September 30, further said that domestic and international passenger traffic is expected to gradually recover to levels witnessed before the pandemic by BIAL’s fiscal year 2024.

“The airport handled approximately 18.8 million passengers in the first nine months of 2022 representing an increase in overall traffic of 85.3% compared to the first nine months of 2021. The airport also processed 310,771 metric tons of cargo in the first nine months of 2022, and handled the highest market share of perishable cargo in India for the second consecutive year in fiscal year 2022,” it stated.

COVID-19 impact

The report also said the COVID-19 pandemic also impacted the airport’s business due to reduced passenger traffic and the lockdown.

“The pandemic significantly impacted BIAL’s airport business which faced reduced passenger traffic as a result of government mandated lockdown restrictions imposed during March 2020, with the exception of cargo flights and flights catering to emergencies and essential requirements. Domestic flights resumed on May 25, 2020 and international flights resumed on March 27, 2022,” the report said.