Construction labourer killed by friend

A 25-year-old construction labourer was bludgeoned to death by his friend in Kadugodi on Friday night.

Kashi Mahanta, a native of Kolkata, was living in a makeshift house along with other labourers close to a multi-storeyed commercial building where they are working. According to the police Kashi was allegedly having an illicit affair with his friend Prem Kumar Samantha’s wife. On Friday night, Samantha caught Kashi and his wife in a compromising position but Kashi managed to escape.

Samatha went to Kashi’s house and bludgeoned him to death with a hammer, before stabbing him repeatedly.

The Kadugodi police rushed to the spot and arrested Samantha for further investigations. Samantha told the police that he had warned Kashi to stay away from his wife, but became furious when he caught the duo red-handed on Friday at his house, after he returned from a shop.