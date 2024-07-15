Construction labourer arrested for murdering friend over drunken brawl

The Konanakunte police arrested a 34-year-old construction labourer for allegedly bludgeoning his drinking partner to death over a brawl over a trivial row at an under construction community hall in Konanakunte on Sunday.

The police found Balaji, 42, dead in a pool of blood with multiple injuries and assaulted with a wooden plank found near-by, while another labourer Murthy was unconscious.

Based on the complaint by the wife of the deceased, a team of police analysed over 200 CCTV camera footages to identify the accused. According to the police, the accused were drinking partners and used to sleep in the under-construction building regularly after their drinking sessions.

The accused, on Sunday, after a few drinks, fought over space to sleep. In the melee, the accused Harish allegedly attacked the duo with a wooden plank and a blade he used to carry to work and escaped.

The police team tracked down the accused through the CCTV footage, including grabs from a BMTC bus, before pinning him down on Bannerghatta road.

Harish has been booked under murder and attempt to murder for further investigations.

