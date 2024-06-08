Construction labourer arrested for killing chit fund firm official over financial row

The Ramamurthynagar police have arrested a 41-year-old construction labourer who allegedly killed his friend over a financial row, cut the body into pieces and dumped the pieces in a storm-water drain before fleeing to his home town.

Based on a missing person’s complaint, the Sampigehalli police tracked down the accused Madhava Rao to his home town in Andhra Pradesh and arrested him. Though the police recovered the matchette and jack rod allegedly used by the accused to commit the crime, they are yet to trace the body parts which are suspected to have been washed away due to recent heavy rain.

According to the police, the deceased, Srikanth K.V., who worked as a business development officer at a chit fund firm at Basaveshwaranagar, went missing from his home on May 28, following which his wife filed a complaint with the jurisdictional Sampigehalli police.

The police verified his phone call records to conclude that he had gone to meet his friend Madhava at K.R. Puram.

Further verification found that Madhava had locked his house and was missing from the same day. The police checked CCTV camera footage from in and around the area and found out that Srikanth had visited his house but never came out.

The police, who found bloodstains in the house, launched a massive manhunt and tracked down Madhava to his home town.

He was brought to the city and he eventually confessed to the crime, according to the police. Madhava had invested a few lakhs in chit fund business but was unable to get back the money. Madhava and Srikanth frequently fought over the issue. On May 28, Srikanth visited Madhava’s house and the duo fought again. In the melee, Madhava hit Srikanth’s head with a jack rod. After he collapsed and died on the spot, a scared Madhava cut the body into pieces and disposed them in three plastic bags in a storm-water drain. He later switched off his phone and fled to his home town.

The police are now seeking expert help to recover the body parts. The police have booked Madhava for murder and destroying evidence.

