Construction debris dumped below Ejipura flyover poses threat to commuters in Bengaluru

Motorists taking this stretch fear that the metal barricades and debris occupying road space are posing danger to two-wheeler riders, other vehicles and pedestrians

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 20, 2022 21:47 IST

Debris dumped below the Ejipura Flyover which is under construction in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: SUDHAKARA JAIN

The infamous Ejipura Flyover in Koramangala, which is known for the inordinate delay in its construction over the last five years, now poses a threat to residents and motorists with construction debris being dumped below the flyover.

Motorists taking this stretch fear that the metal barricades and debris occupying road space are posing danger to two-wheeler riders, other vehicles and pedestrians. The residents say that despite complaining to the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) about the risk from this debris, the authorities have not taken action so far.

Motorists say that driving through the stretch is dangerous as the debris, including concrete waste, is strewn on a significant portion of the Ejipura Main Road. “It’s been years that the flyover construction has been happening, and now they have stopped construction, but not cleared any construction waste under the flyover, which poses risk to the motorists. In the dark, it is riskier as large stones used for construction are not visible to riders,” complained Chethan Patel, a motorist.

Residents say that iron and bricks along with metal barricades, which are installed under the flyover pillars, have come out towards the road, causing hardship to the public. “When I was driving my car on this stretch, multiple times my car body got scratched due to the metal barricades installed on the stretch,” Sandeep Kumar, a commuter said.

Meanwhile, the BBMP officials are yet to take any action on the mess created under the flyover. Speaking to The Hindu, BBMP Chief Engineer M. Lokesh said, “We have aligned all the barricades properly. However, a few people are moving it to throw debris. We will take action against them and clear the debris.”

Mr. Lokesh also said that the two contractors had participated in the tender floated in August this year to complete the project. “The technical evaluation of the bids are done. Soon, we are submitting the tender details in front of the tender scrutiny committee,” he added.

The flyover to nowhere
The flyover project ,which started in 2014 to facilitate signal-free movement between Ejipura Main Road and Kendriya Sadan in Koramangala has been stalled for the last year after the contractor Simplex Infrastructure Ltd. delayed deadline to complete the project multiple times.
The ₹204-crore project was awarded to Simplex, but only 42.83% progress had been achieved so far, according to BBMP.
After the High Court pulled up the incomplete work, the tender was cancelled by the BBMP in March this year.
The Urban Development Department(UDD) directed the BBMP to float a fresh tender for the remainder of the work within the project cost of ₹204 crore as per norms of the Karnataka Transparency in Public Procurement Act.
A fresh tender was floated by BBMP in August this year to take up remaining work and two companies participated in the tender.
The construction of the 2.5-km-long flyover was taken up in May 2017 and the 30-month deadline ended in November 2019.
