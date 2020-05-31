Constable who helped migrants felicitated

31 May 2020 22:01 IST

Roof of a shelter was blown away in Friday’s rain

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Sunday felicitated Constable Ravi Kumar, 27, whose quick thinking helped save migrants taking shelter in sheds at Palace Grounds during the heavy rains last week.

The roof of Tennis Pavilion, where nearly 200 migrant workers, including women and young children, were taking shelter was blown away in the rain on May 29.

Constable Ravi Kumar, who had been deputed to the spot for security, single-handedly helped the labourers to safety. As one of the walls of a shed collapsed, he rescued a toddler who was trapped.

The migrants were waiting for berths on trains to take them to their native towns.

“Though I was alone on security duty, it's wrong to take the credit as there were many labourers who helped me in the rescue operation,” he said.

Kumar informed the control room and sought additional help, following which senior police officers rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S.D. Sharanappa brought his actions to the attention of Mr. Rao, who decided to felicitate him. He was awarded ₹10,000 in cash and a letter of appreciation at a function in the commissioner’s office on Sunday.

“I am lucky that I could do my job well and uphold the dignity of the department. I am happy that no one was hurt in the incident,” said the constable.