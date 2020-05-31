Bengaluru

Constable who helped migrants felicitated

Roof of a shelter was blown away in Friday’s rain

Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao on Sunday felicitated Constable Ravi Kumar, 27, whose quick thinking helped save migrants taking shelter in sheds at Palace Grounds during the heavy rains last week.

The roof of Tennis Pavilion, where nearly 200 migrant workers, including women and young children, were taking shelter was blown away in the rain on May 29.

Constable Ravi Kumar, who had been deputed to the spot for security, single-handedly helped the labourers to safety. As one of the walls of a shed collapsed, he rescued a toddler who was trapped.

The migrants were waiting for berths on trains to take them to their native towns.

“Though I was alone on security duty, it's wrong to take the credit as there were many labourers who helped me in the rescue operation,” he said.

Kumar informed the control room and sought additional help, following which senior police officers rushed to the spot.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S.D. Sharanappa brought his actions to the attention of Mr. Rao, who decided to felicitate him. He was awarded ₹10,000 in cash and a letter of appreciation at a function in the commissioner’s office on Sunday.

“I am lucky that I could do my job well and uphold the dignity of the department. I am happy that no one was hurt in the incident,” said the constable.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 31, 2020 10:04:02 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/constable-who-helped-migrants-felicitated/article31717339.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY