Constable loses ₹17,500 in online fraud

A police constable lost ₹17,500 from his savings account while trying to check his bank balance online. In his complaint to the cyber crime police, Shivakumar B. Kuntoji, who is attached to Vyyalikaval police station and has an account with a nationalised bank, said he called the customer care number for details on a transaction and a statement summary.

The executive who took the call reportedly suggested he download an app called ‘Destiny’ to get the details. As per his instructions, Mr. Shivakumar downloaded the app and shared the number displayed on his screen with the customer care executive.

A few minutes later, when he checked his online account again, he realised that ₹17,500 had been debited from his account. He filed a complaint with the police on Saturday, following which the police registered an FIR and initiated a probe. Efforts are on to track down the customer care employee whom Mr. Shivakumar spoke to.