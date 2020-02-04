Constable killed in road accident while returning home after his shift

A head constable attached to Nandini Layout was killed in a freak accident at Goraguntepalya Ring Road on Monday night.

Bhaktaram SY, who was in uniform was returning home on his motorcycle after completing his shift. While on Ring Road, a speeding truck driver lost control of his vehicle and collided with a divider. On impact, a concrete block from the divider was propelled into the air and hit Bhaktaram’s bike. “Bhaktaram lost his balance and fell on the road where he was run over by a passing car,” said the police.

Motorists and passers-by took him to a hospital in the area where he succumbed to his injuries. Bhaktaram is survived by his wife and two children. The Yeshwanthpura traffic police have taken up a case and are investigating.

City Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao expressed his condolences. “I deeply regret the loss of Head Constable Bhaktaram. It is very sad to see such hardworking soldiers of Bengaluru die early. The department will take care of his family, but the loss is irreplaceable,” he said.