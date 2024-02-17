Constable found dead near Ramanagaram

February 17, 2024 08:51 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST - Bengaluru

A 27-year-old constable was found dead at her house situated on the outskirts of Ramanagaram on Friday night. The deceased was identified as Manjushri who worked at the Mico layout traffic police station.

According to the police, she returned home in Dyavasandra at Harohalli after work on Friday. While her parents were busy with daily chores, Manjushri went to her room to rest and was later found dead.

Manjushri had joined the department as a constable two years ago and was preparing for the PSI exam, said the police.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Harohalli police have registered a case of unnatural death and are investigating.

(Those having distress or suicidal tendencies can call Arogya Sahayavani on 104 for help).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.