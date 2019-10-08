Constable booked for assaulting female colleague

The Ashok Nagar police booked a constable for allegedly assaulting his colleague at the police quarters where she stays alone.

Based on a complaint by the woman, the police, on Saturday, charged Santosh Kumar under Sections 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 354D (stalking) and criminal intimidation.

In her complaint, the woman said that the accused and she were in a relationship for some time. But when she came to know about opposition from his family, she broke off the relationship and took a transfer. However, Santosh started stalking and harassing her, she alleged.

On Saturday morning, he went to her house and had a heated argument. When she objected to his behaviour, Santosh allegedly assaulted her. He fled when she raised an alarm, she said.

She approached the police and sought action against Santosh for harassing her mentally and physically.