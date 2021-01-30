Consider teachers as COVID warriors for vaccination: Suresh Kumar

Bengaluru

30 January 2021 02:00 IST

Primary and Secondary Education Minister S. Suresh Kumar has requested the Prime Minister and Union Health and Family Welfare Minister to consider schoolteachers as COVID warriors and ensure that they are vaccinated on priority.

In the letter to the Prime Minister on Friday, Mr. Kumar said teachers have worked as COVID warriors on the frontline and also in containment zones where they played a crucial role in preventing the spread of the virus. “They even visited households to collect data and create awareness among the public. As schools have reopened now and teachers are returning to schools and coming in contact with children, it is need of the hour to vaccinate them,” he said.

Mr. Kumar also pointed out that the Chief Secretary of Karnataka had submitted a request to the Union Cabinet Secretary to consider staff with the Education Department as frontline workers.

