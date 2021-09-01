Conman who cheated women on matrimonial site arrested

Bengaluru

01 September 2021 23:23 IST

The Hennur police on Wednesday arrested a 34-year-old conman who allegedly cheated women on matrimonial sites by pretending to be a civil engineer. Based on a complaint filed by a nurse from Bengaluru, whom he had cheated, the police tracked down the accused, identified as Jagannath, and recovered the gold jewellery he had stolen from her.

The accused is said to have duped as many as ten women in the city. He had been arrested by the Banashankari police in a similar case, but was out on bail.

The police also recovered a car worth ₹5.8 lakh, five mobile phones and 20 SIM cards. “He preyed on women who were divorced and signed up on the matrimonial site. “The accused hails from Bijapur, but used many aliases such as Rajesh, Suresh, and Vijay while contacting the women he intended to cheat,” said the police.

He would gain their trust over several meetings in person, and then propose to them. “When they accepted the proposal, he would seek financial help citing an emergency. Many like the nurse gave him their gold jewellery which he would promise to return, while others would give him cash. He would take their money, switch off his mobile phone, delete his profile on the matrimonial site, and escape,” the police said.

“The accused has been taken into custody for further questioning,” said Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) S.D. Sharanappa.