Conman steals mobile, debit card from PG inmate to avail loan in Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
September 20, 2022 21:09 IST

The Wilson Garden police are on the lookout for a man who stole a private firm employee’s mobile phone and debit card from the Paying Guest (PG) accommodation he was living in.

The accused met the victim, Sethuram, at the accommodation and agreed to stay in his room to share the rent. He spent a few hours and while Sethuram was busy in his daily chores, the accused picked up the mobile phone and debit card and escaped.

Minutes later, the accused, using the mobile phone and debit card, applied for a quick loan of ₹3.2 lakh and managed to withdrew ₹1.3 lakh before Sethuram got the account frozen.

The Wilson garden police have registered a case under cheating.

