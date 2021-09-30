Conman sells land on the Moon

Bengaluru

Cyber crime police on the hunt.

The Cyber Crime police are on the hunt for a conman who, pretending to be a woman on social media, is allegedly selling land on the Moon to people as well as offering huge returns for investments in crypto currency.

The conman also posted advertisements on social media with captions such as, ‘Reserving land on the moon’ and ‘Higher returns for the deposit made’.

After a victim approached the police, the cyber crime police team launched an investigation and are tracking down the conman by following the money trail.

According to the police, the conman, Akash Narayana, is operating on social media in the name of Uska Abubakar. Investigations so far have cheated many people either by offering huge returns on investments they make in cryptocurrency or by selling them land on the Moon. “Pretending to be Uska, the coman was able to convince people to wire the money to a GooglePay account,” said a police officer.

The cyber crime police have sought the transaction details of his account and efforts are on to track him down.