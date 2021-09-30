Conman posing as police officer held

The Bellandur police have registered a cheating and impersonation case against a man who not only posed as a police officer and checked vehicles, but also ‘fined’ motorists. His scam unravelled when he cheated a motorist of ₹80,000 by promising him to get seized vehicles for a cheaper rate. Based on a complaint from Nagaraj, 27, the police on Tuesday, arrested the man identified as Harish.

In his complaint, Nagaraj said that Harish, dressed as a police officer, was often seen checking vehicles near a petrol bunk in Haraluru since April. Over the months, he stopped Nagaraj a few times and in the process the two became friends.

The accused introduced himself as Harish, a sub-inspector with Parappana Agrahara station. During one of their conversations, he offered to procure vehicles that had been seized by the police at throwaway prices. Nagaraj agreed to purchase a car, and paid him ₹80,000 to book one for him. After receiving the money, Harish told him that he could collect the car at Kasavanahalli police quarters where it was parked. When Nagaraj went to the spot, he was unable to find the car. There was no sign of Harish either. After checking with the Parappana Agrahara police station, he realized that he had been conned.