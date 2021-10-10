Conman dupes woman in airline job scam

The West Division cyber crime police are on the lookout for a conman, who, posing as a recruiter for an aviation company recorded nude videos and took photos of a 21-year-old woman who was hoping to get a job as a flight stewardess.

The woman later told the police that she came across a post on Facebook claiming there were vacancies for flight stewards. She called the number given in the post where the accused identified himself as Paulson. He confirmed the job profile and offered to give her free training from September 28 to October 2 at no cost, followed by a placement.

The young woman agreed, but during the initial online interview, Paulson convinced her to pose for photographs. He also took videos of her. Soon after recording the videos, the ‘interview’ ended, following which Paulson’s phone was not reachable. The woman then followed up with the airline he claimed to be representing, and realised that she had been taken advantage of.

The police are now trying to track down the accused through the mobile number used to communicate with the victim.