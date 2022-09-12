Conman dupes social activist promising plum post, escapes with ₹31 lakh

The Viveknagar police have registered a cheating case against a conman who, posing as a power broker, cheated a city-based social activist promising the vice president post in the National Commission for Minorities and made away with ₹31 lakh.

The victim, Johar Abbas, a resident of Ejipura, was introduced to the accused, identified as Hasnain Baqai, from Unnao, UP, through a common friend in September 2021. Baqai claimed to have close proximity with the leaders of the ruling party and ministers, and promised to get him the vice president post in the National Commission for Minorities and demanded ₹60 lakh for the job.

While Abbas was contemplating on giving such a huge sum, Baqai got an appointment letter from the office of the then Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi signed by an under secretary. Kumar Nityananda took ₹30 lakh in cash and ₹1 lakh through online transactions and left.

The cheating came to light when Abbas tried to confirm about the appointment and realised that he had been duped. After repeated attempts, in July this year, Mr. Abas contacted Baqai who started demanding ₹40 lakh more for the post and also threatened him with dire consequences.