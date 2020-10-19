Conman dupes homemaker of ₹11 lakh

A conman duped a 35-year-old homemaker of ₹11 lakh by claiming that she was the winner in a popular TV quiz contest.

Based on a complaint, the cyber crime north division police, on Sunday, registered an FIR against the conman charging him under various sections of the IT Act .

In her complaint, Suhasini, a resident of Nagasandra, said that she was a fan of Kaun Banega Crorepati and had been trying her luck to get to the hot seat. She was competing online by replying to the questions posed with an intention to get into the game.

The accused, posing as a representative of the programme, approached Suhasini on June 26 and later informed that she had been selected as winner for the online KBC contest and was entitled for a cash prize of ₹25 lakh. The accused forced her to transfer ₹11 lakh on different occasions, she said.

The cheating came to light when Suhasini did not get the prize money on the given date and tried to call the accused who had switched off his phone.

The police are now trying to trace the accused based on the details provided by the complainant.