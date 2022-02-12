Conman dupes BMTC conductor, makes away with ₹1 lakh

The West Division cybercrime police are on the lookout for a conman who allegedly befriended a BMTC conductor, gained his trust and robbed him of ₹1 lakh after promising to get him an instant loan. This incident took place earlier this week.

Based on the complaint by the victim, the police registered an FIR against the accused, identified as Puttaraju under various sections of the IT Act .

In his complaint Venkatappa R.M., said that Puttaraju used to travel regularly in his bus. The two got to know each other, and recently, the conman offered to help the conductor get a loan via a mobile app. “He took down his Aadhaar card and bank account details as well as his mobile phone. However, he returned a few minutes later saying that the loan application was unsuccessful. He got down at the next stop,” said a police officer.

Venkatappa later realised he had been cheated when he received a message informing him that the ₹1 lakh loan had been sanctioned and the monthly EMI would be deducted from his bank account. Puttaraju used his details to get the loan sanctioned and transferred the money to his own account. He arranged it in such a way that the EMI and interest would be deducted from Venkatappa’s bank account.