Conman booked for posing as RBL staff and cheating 22 bank customers

Special Correspondent February 21, 2022 20:42 IST

Special Correspondent February 21, 2022 20:42 IST

The accused approached the bank customers posing as a staff member and lured them with reward points to get account details, OTP and credit cards between October and November last year

The accused approached the bank customers posing as a staff member and lured them with reward points to get account details, OTP and credit cards between October and November last year

The Central division cyber crime police are on the lookout for a conman who, posing as an RBL bank staff, cheated 22 customers and made away with ₹8.8 lakh in just a month. Based on a complaint filed by Vikrant Kadam, Vice President (Vigilance) of the bank, the police on Friday registered an FIR charging the unidentified accused under Section 66 D (cheating by personation by using computer resource) of the IT Act. The police said that the accused approached the bank customers posing as a staff member and lured them with reward points to get account details, OTP and credit cards between October and November last year. The accused then used them to withdraw the cash. The incident came to light when the customers complained to the bank about the unauthorised transactions and deductions in their accounts. A probe was launched by the bank, who also approached the police along with the transaction details of the accused.



Our code of editorial values