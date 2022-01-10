Conman arrested

The south eastcybercrime division police on Sunday arrested a conman who allegdly cheated 26 unemployed women them promising jobs in Hubli Electricity Supply Company (HESCOM).The accused, a native of Raichur,worked as a lineman for eight months in 2013. The job was given to him after his father, working in the company, died in harness.The accused was earlier arrested for murder. After serving two years in jail the accused came out on bail. To earn quick money, the accused uploaded a fake profile on matrimonial sites as section officer of HESCOM and lured 26 women in Shivamogga, Haveri, Mysuru, Dharwad, Hubballi, Yadgir and Raichur promising to get them jobs and took money.The accused has cheated the victims of ₹21.3 lakh so far and spent the money lavishly in Goa, Puducherry and Maharashtra.Based on the complaint, a team of police led by ACP, Sudhir Hegde , tracked down the accused and recovered expensive mobile phone, a car and cash ₹1.6 lakh from various bank accounts.