Conman arrested

Bengaluru 16 December 2021 01:51 IST
Updated: 16 December 2021 01:51 IST

CCB officials on Wednesday arrested a conman who was allegedly impersonating a special officer of DPAR to cheat people. Uday Prabhu, 34, lives in BEML Layout 7th Stage. “We received information that he was using a fake ID card and a logo of the State government on his car,” said a police official.

When the police paid him a visit at his residence, he reportedly tried to argue his way out claiming that he was a government official, but failed to substantiate it. “When his car was searched, the team recovered Rs. 1.20 lakh, three phones and a laptop,” the police added.

Investigations revealed that Prabhu ran a banana shop in Cottonpet. He used his fake credentials to cheat people. A case has been registered against him under the provisions of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act 2005.

