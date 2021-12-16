Bengaluru

Conman arrested

CCB officials on Wednesday arrested a conman who was allegedly impersonating a special officer of DPAR to cheat people. Uday Prabhu, 34, lives in BEML Layout 7th Stage. “We received information that he was using a fake ID card and a logo of the State government on his car,” said a police official.

When the police paid him a visit at his residence, he reportedly tried to argue his way out claiming that he was a government official, but failed to substantiate it. “When his car was searched, the team recovered Rs. 1.20 lakh, three phones and a laptop,” the police added.

Investigations revealed that Prabhu ran a banana shop in Cottonpet. He used his fake credentials to cheat people. A case has been registered against him under the provisions of the State Emblem of India (Prohibition of Improper Use) Act 2005.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 16, 2021 1:52:05 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/conman-arrested/article37964972.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY