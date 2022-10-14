Conman arrested; gold chains worth ₹3 lakh recovered

Special Correspondent October 14, 2022 19:44 IST

Special Correspondent October 14, 2022 19:44 IST

The Kamakashipalya police arrested a 28-year-old man and recovered three gold chains worth ₹3 lakh which he had allegedly stolen from jewellery shops posing as a customer.

The accused, Ramesh K.H., from Hegganahalli was arrested based on a complaint filed by Dinesh, owner of Krishna jewellery shop on Magadi road, on August 31.

The accused, posing as a customer, visited the gold shop seeking to buy a gold chain. While checking the design, he diverted the attention of Dinesh and pocketed two gold chains weighing 45 grams worth ₹2.2 lakh.

Based on the complaint, the police analysed the CCTV footage to identify the accused and arrested him. The police also recovered another gold chain from Ramesh which he had stolen from another shop in Rajagopalanagar the same way.