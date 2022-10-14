Bengaluru

Conman arrested; gold chains worth ₹3 lakh recovered

The Kamakashipalya police arrested a 28-year-old man and recovered three gold chains worth ₹3 lakh which he had allegedly stolen from jewellery shops posing as a customer.

The accused, Ramesh K.H., from Hegganahalli was arrested based on a complaint filed by Dinesh, owner of Krishna jewellery shop on Magadi road, on August 31.

The accused, posing as a customer, visited the gold shop seeking to buy a gold chain. While checking the design, he diverted the attention of Dinesh and pocketed two gold chains weighing 45 grams worth ₹2.2 lakh.

Based on the complaint, the police analysed the CCTV footage to identify the accused and arrested him. The police also recovered another gold chain from Ramesh which he had stolen from another shop in Rajagopalanagar the same way.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Bangalore
crime
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Oct 14, 2022 7:46:40 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/bangalore/conman-arrested-gold-chains-worth-3-lakh-recovered/article65913753.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY