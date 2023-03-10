HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Lit for Life

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Conman arrested for selling metal bar as gold

March 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Girinagar police arrested a 39-year-old conman from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating a shopkeeper and selling a metal bar as gold for ₹13 lakh.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused, identified as Gunji Shivashankar Rao alias Gold Shiva, from his hometown in Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh and arrested him. The police recovered ₹8 lakh, a hammer, a chopper and a motorcycle from the accused.

Explaining the modus operandi, the police said Shivashakar used to get a metal bar with a few grams of gold at its end for his con act. He would approach gullible people with a cooked-up story that he found the gold bar while digging land for the basement of a house. He would then cut that part of the bar out in front of his prospective client to get it tested and propose to sell the bar at a cheap price as he is in urgent need of the money.

The accused is suspected to have cheated many people, said P. Krishnakanth, DCP, south division.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.