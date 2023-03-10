Conman arrested for selling metal bar as gold

March 10, 2023 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Girinagar police arrested a 39-year-old conman from Andhra Pradesh for allegedly cheating a shopkeeper and selling a metal bar as gold for ₹13 lakh.

Based on a complaint, the police tracked down the accused, identified as Gunji Shivashankar Rao alias Gold Shiva, from his hometown in Palnadu district in Andhra Pradesh and arrested him. The police recovered ₹8 lakh, a hammer, a chopper and a motorcycle from the accused.

Explaining the modus operandi, the police said Shivashakar used to get a metal bar with a few grams of gold at its end for his con act. He would approach gullible people with a cooked-up story that he found the gold bar while digging land for the basement of a house. He would then cut that part of the bar out in front of his prospective client to get it tested and propose to sell the bar at a cheap price as he is in urgent need of the money.

The accused is suspected to have cheated many people, said P. Krishnakanth, DCP, south division.