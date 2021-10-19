Conman arrested for posing as divisional controller of BMTC and cheating staff

Bengaluru

19 October 2021 00:44 IST

The Yeshwanthpur police on Monday arrested a 35-year-old conman who posed as the divisional controller (DC) of Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) and tried to cheat staff members .

However, luck ran out for Noor Ahmed when Mohan Babu, Assistant Traffic Superintendent at Yeshwanthpur depot, on suspicion, called the head office to cross check and later alerted the police.

The Yeshwanthpur police went to depot no. 26 and caught Ahmed and brought him to the station for inquiry.

A detailed questioning led him to confess that he was trying to make some quick money posing as the newly appointed DC on the pretext of inspection.

A high school dropout and unemployed, Ahmed, residing in Yeshwanthpur, used to go to government offices and gather details about officials. During one such visit to the Yeshwanthpur depot, he came to know that the DC has been transferred and the staff are awaiting the arrival of a new DC. He decided to make use of the opportunity to make quick money and posed as the newly appointed DC and inspected a few depots and questioned the staff before meeting Mohan Babu, the police said.

The accused has been booked under cheating and impersonation and remanded to judicial custody.