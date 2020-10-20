Conman arrested for duping people at ATM kiosks

Bengaluru

20 October 2020 20:49 IST

The Bagalagunte police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man who was cheating gullible people at the ATM kiosks while pretending to help them withdraw cash. After receiving a complaint from a victim who lost money to the conman, the police verified the CCTV footage and arrested a habitual offender, Arun Kumar, from Tumakuru district.

According to the police, the accused is involved in over half a dozen cheating cases. “He would target people near busy ATMs. While offering to withdraw cash, he would divert their attention and swap their ATM cards with a dummy card. After pocketing the stolen ATM card, Kumar would withdraw cash and escape,” said a police officer.

In this manner, he allegedly duped at least four people of ₹1.6 lakh. According to the police, Kumar had been arrested in Tumakuru in 2009 in a similar case. However, he got bail and shifted operations to Bengaluru, said the police.

