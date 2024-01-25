GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Congress youth president, others booked for organising rally without police permission

The accused held a massive rally in Bengaluru after Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers were stopped from entering Guwahati city in Assam during the Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

January 25, 2024 09:47 pm | Updated 09:48 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Congress youth president Haris Nalapad has been booked for organising a protest with fire torches on Tuesday night (January 23). The High Grounds police have booked him for allegedly creating a public nuisance by holding a rally without the necessary permission from the police department.

Based on a complaint by inspector Bharath B., an FIR has been registered against Nalpad and others, charging them under Indian Penal Code (IPC) Sections 143 (unlawful assembly) 188 (Disobedience to an order lawfully promulgated by a public servant), 283 (Danger or obstruction in a public way), 285, (Negligent conduct with respect to fire or combustible matter), 290, (public nuisance) 341, (wrongful restrain) and 149 (offence committed by the members of unlawful assembly) against them.

The accused held a massive rally in Bengaluru after Rahul Gandhi and Congress workers were stopped from entering Guwahati city in Assam during the Manipur to Mumbai Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra. The protesters carried fire torches and raised slogans against the Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma.

A group of around 25 to 30 party workers carrying torches shouted slogans, creating a dangerous atmosphere for pedestrians and motorists, said the police, adding that their warning was ignored, and the protestors marched on the busy Maurya circle.

