Congress workers alleges assault by BJP workers

December 04, 2022 10:34 pm | Updated 10:34 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Members of the Congress filed a complaint with the Yeshwantpur police accusing BJP party workers of assaulting them when they were conducting voters’ awareness campaign on Saturday. Based on the complaint by Raghu Aragaiah, the police have taken up a case.

Congress workers were reportedly conducting door-to-door awareness campaign after the recent voter data theft scandal alleging that of voters names have been deleted. The party had reportedly taken permission from the police to conduct surgery.

While conducting the survey a group of people led by former BBMP councillor Venkatesh and five of his associates attacked Raghu and assaulted him, the complaint alleges. The accused even threatened women party workers with dire consequences. Congress leader Kusuma alleged that around one lakh new names in the list have been added while 40,000 names have been deleted.

