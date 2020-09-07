Congress supports crackdown against drug mafia

Acknowledging that the drug mafia had existed even during his tenure, former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah on Monday said that the Congress will support the government’s crackdown.
“The drug mafia existed all the time. It will be a lie if we say that it did not exist earlier. Our government had also tried to crack it,” he told mediapersons. “The government should take action against persons involved in drugs, and we will support the government’s initiative. The government should have proof to take action,” he added.
Regarding actor Ragini Dwivedi’s alleged involvement, the former Chief Minister said that the BJP is now trying to distance itself from the actor. “There are, however, photographs and videos of the actor taking part in the poll campaign with BJP leader,” he said.
Referring to reports of the involvement of Chamarajpet legislator B.Z. Zameer Ahmed Khan, he said, “If the police have any evidence, let them show it and take action. Unnecessarily, politicians should not make accusations.”
