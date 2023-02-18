ADVERTISEMENT

Congress protests against delay in completing Ejipura flyover

February 18, 2023 09:58 pm | Updated 09:58 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Ramalinga Reddy, Congress MLA for BTM Layout, along with party workers on Saturday held a protest against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and the State government for the delay in completing the Ejipura flyover project. The inordinate delay in its construction has made the project infamous.

Mr. Reddy said, “This protest is to demand the completion of the Ejipura to Kendriya Sadan flyover soon. The flyover was planned by the Siddaramaiah-led Congress government in 2017. However, the present government is delaying the project. I have written several letters to Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to expedite the project, but nothing has been done so far.”

In March 2022, the government had cancelled the tender awarded to Simplex Infrastructure Ltd. for constructing the flyover in Koramangala following directions of the High Court of Karnataka.

