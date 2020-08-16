Congress panel visits riot-hit area

The SDPI is a political party and the government can ban it based on the evidence that the party was indulged in anti-social activities, the former KPCC president G. Parameshwara, who is heading the party’s fact-finding committee on D.J. Halli violence, has said.

After the committee members visited the riot-hit area on Saturday, he said his party had nothing to do with government’s decision related to the SDPI.

The committee would speak to senior officers of two police stations and residents of the area before submitting a report to the KPCC, Dr. Parameshwara said.

He has demanded a probe by a High Court judge into the violence in two police station limits in the city. The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry but the truth would be known only if the probe was conducted by a judge of the High Court, he said.

Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy has demanded police security for his family members. The government has promised to provide security, but till today no security has been provided to the family, the MLA said.