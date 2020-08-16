Congress panel visits riot-hit area

The SDPI is a political party and the government can ban it based on the evidence that the party was indulged in anti-social activities, the former KPCC president G. Parameshwara, who is heading the party’s fact-finding committee on D.J. Halli violence, has said.
After the committee members visited the riot-hit area on Saturday, he said his party had nothing to do with government’s decision related to the SDPI.
The committee would speak to senior officers of two police stations and residents of the area before submitting a report to the KPCC, Dr. Parameshwara said.
He has demanded a probe by a High Court judge into the violence in two police station limits in the city. The government has ordered a magisterial inquiry but the truth would be known only if the probe was conducted by a judge of the High Court, he said.
Pulakeshinagar Congress MLA R. Akhanda Srinivasa Murthy has demanded police security for his family members. The government has promised to provide security, but till today no security has been provided to the family, the MLA said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath