Congress MLAs oppose BBMP Bill

Two Congress MLAs, who were part of the Joint Legislature Committee constituted to review the draft BBMP Bill, 2020, have expressed their objection to the Bill passed by the Assembly.
Byatarayanapura MLA Krishna Byre Gowda and Gandhinagar MLA Dinesh Gundu Rao submitted a letter stating their objections to chairperson of the Joint Legislative Committee S. Raghu.
They pointed to the need for a more thorough Act for Bengaluru’s overall development. They stated that this was because Bengaluru, a global city vital to not just Karnataka, but the country, lacked a governance system that meets its current and future needs.
“We have stated in many meetings of the committee that this was a golden opportunity to provide the much-needed system of good governance. However, despite our best efforts, the draft finalised by the committee does not do justice to needs, expectations and aspirations of Bengalureans,” the letter stated.
The two MLAs have demanded wide-ranging consultations with all stakeholders, including civic groups, residents’ associations and experts, apart from reviewing recommendations of expert committees set up by the past governments.
