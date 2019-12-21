Congress demands judicial probe into Mangaluru firing

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Assembly Siddaramaiah on Friday demanded a probe by a High Court judge into Thursday’s police firing in Mangaluru where two persons were killed during the protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing presspersons here, the senior Congress leader said, “It is clear that the BJP government is trying to reap political benefits by instigating communal clashes. The Mangaluru firing was a conspiracy to scuttle the freedom of people by creating an atmosphere of fear.”

Terming the government’s decision to impose Section 144 of the Cr.PC as “needless”, he said it was done with a malicious intent. “It is unconstitutional and undemocratic. It is like an undeclared Emergency,” he said.

Claiming that in Mangaluru the protesters were merely shouting slogans and had no weapons with them, Mr. Siddaramaiah said the police should have allowed them to protest peacefully.

“The firing could not have happened without it coming to the government’s notice. Although Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa said he had directed the police not to use force, two people were killed by the police. Either Mr. Yediyurappa is lying or the police have not listened to him. That is why I have said in the past that he is the weakest Chief Minister,” he asserted.

Another senior Congress leader D.K. Shivakumar said the Chief Minister and Home Minister Amit Shah should be held responsible for the loss of lives in the violence during protests against the CAA.

Congress delegation detained

The police at Mangaluru International Airport on Friday detained Congress leaders after they arrived from Bengaluru to meet the families of the two persons who died in police firing on Thursday.

Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council S.R. Patil, former Home Minister M.B. Patil, former Speaker K.R. Ramesh Kumar, and Basavaraj Rayareddy and V.S. Ugrappa were among those who were detained and prevented from going to the city.

Speaking to presspersons at the airport, Mr. S.R. Patil said that detaining him amounted to breach of privilege as he is the Leader of the Opposition in the Council. They were later taken to the Bajpe police station.

Meanwhile, Mr. Siddaramaiah, who was supposed to go to Mangaluru by a special flight on Friday cancelled his visit as landing permission was denied. He will now go by the regular flight on Sunday.