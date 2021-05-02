Congress criticises lack of clarity over vaccination

Bengaluru

02 May 2021 01:47 IST

Siddaramaiah blames Modi

The Opposition Congress took the government to task on Saturday over the confusion on vaccination for 18-44 age group, with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa and Health Minister K. Sudhakar making contradictory statements on when vaccines will be available to all in this category.

One Congress MLA and former Minister took to Twitter to ask who people should believe between the Chief Minister and Health Minister. “The Chief Minister says there is enough stock but the Health Minister says there isn’t. This is leaving people confused. Who is lying between the two,” he asked.

Krishna Byre Gowda, another Congress MLA and former Minister, pointed out in a Facebook post, “Today morning Chief Minister of Karnataka B.S. Yediyurappa ‘inaugurated’ vaccination for 18-44 age. Reality is there are no vaccines for even above 45, leave alone 18-44.” He further said, “It’s unfortunate that this humanitarian tragedy does not come in the way of political stunts.”

Meanwhile leader of Opposition Siddaramaiah held Prime Minister Narendra Modi responsible for the confusion. He said Mr. Modi, who promised youngsters vaccination from May 1, should take responsibility and apologise, considering that States are not ready with doses.

He said in another tweet that Mr. Modi “himself should have reappeared on television to request youngsters to pardon him & ask to wait for few more days to get vaccinated. Instead, he is letting States to take the responsibility”.