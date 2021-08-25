Bengaluru

Congress alleges scam in purchase of sweaters by BBMP

Dalit Sangharsh Samithi staged a protest in front of the BBMP office in Bengaluru on August 24, 2021 accusing the Commissioner and Chief Minister’s Office of corruption in the purchase and distribution of sweaters for students of government schools and colleges. | Photo Credit: K. MURALI KUMAR
Special Correspondent Bengaluru 25 August 2021 18:17 IST
Updated: 25 August 2021 18:17 IST

The sweaters were meant for school students

State Congress has alleged irregularities in purchase of sweaters by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) during the COVID-19 pandemic and sought a clarification from Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar said that BBMP had floated tenders and purchased sweaters to be distributed among school students during the COVID-19 pandemic. “But, where are the sweaters? Which school children wore those sweaters? When were schools opened?”

He added, “No children went to schools during the pandemic. None of the children received the sweaters. BBMP Commissioner has called a meeting to convince protestors that there was no scam in the purchase of sweaters. The government is full of scams and corruption.”

