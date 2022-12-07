Congress alleges deletion, addition of names in R.R. Nagar voters list

December 07, 2022 09:00 pm | Updated 09:00 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Opposition Congress on Wednesday submitted a petition to the Chief Electoral Officer of Karnataka alleging illegal deletion of 75,000 names, and inclusion of 1.3 lakh names in the voters’ list in the Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituency in Bengaluru, and demanded a probe into it.

A delegation led by Bengaluru Rural MP and Congress leader D.K. Suresh called on CEO Manoj Kumar Meena and submitted the petition alleging that names of a large number of Vokkaliga community voters have been deleted from the voters’ list.

Many names have been added by providing addresses of vacant sites and vacant houses in the constituency represented by Horticulture Minister Munirathna.

The R.R. Nagar constituency courted controversy when 9,746 voter ID cards were seized from a flat during the Assembly elections in 2018.

Speaking to reporters, Mr. Suresh said 20-25 names have been added in each booth by providing fake addresses of voters. He urged the CEO to take note of the matter seriously by ordering a probe into the lapses in addition and deletion of names in the voters’ list.

Congress leaders Kusuma H., Hanumantharayappa, Amarnath, Rampura Nagesh, and Gopalakrishna, among others accompanied Mr. Suresh.