Congregational prayers during Ramzan suspended

Bengaluru

21 May 2020 07:23 IST

The Karnataka State Board of Auqaf has suspended all congregational prayers of Ramzan during Jumatul-vida, Taraveeh, Shab-e-Qadr and Salat-ul-Eid-ul-Fitr in all masjids, dargahs and eidgahs till May 31. This is in view of lockdown being extended till the end of the month to check the spread of the pandemic. The board also stated that to maintain social distancing, Eid milan gathering and physically wishing relatives and friends should be avoided. Citizens have been asked to avoid shaking hands, hugging, meeting friends and relatives with travel history or those from containment areas.

Advertising

Advertising