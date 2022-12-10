Congestion, encroachments top concerns at traffic management meets

December 10, 2022 10:55 pm | Updated 10:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

Congestion, long commute time, and encroachment of roads and footpaths emerged as primary concerns during the Citizen Traffic Management meetings, revived after a brief gap, and held at all 44 traffic police stations in the city on Saturday. These meetings will henceforth be held every second Saturday.

“These interactions are an effort to bring people close to traffic management as they are the biggest stakeholders and their involvement will help to a great extent. Those who chaired the meetings, have noted all the issues that were raised, and will get a month to work on them. At the next meeting, they have to submit an action taken report to the citizens and to the Department,” said M. A. Saleem, Special Commissioner (Traffic), Bengaluru.

“The police are already working on reducing the travel time, by clearing congestion, haphazard parking of vehicles, and encroachment of pedestrian paths by hawkers and school vans. These issues will be redressed on a priority basis,” Dr. Saleem said.

The priority now is to ensure free flow of traffic, removing unnecessary hurdles that create bottlenecks and synchronization of signals, a senior police officer said.