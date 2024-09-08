Confusion over ID proof in Shakti scheme leads to disputes

:

Confusion among Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductors regarding the acceptance of certain ID proofs for Shakti scheme ‘zero’ tickets has led to verbal disputes with women passengers. The issue arises when passengers present identity cards in languages other than Kannada or English, resulting in refusals to issue free bus tickets.

A recent incident involved Neha (name changed), a college student who faced difficulty while travelling from her home to college. Neha’s Aadhaar card, which includes details in Tamil, was not accepted by the bus conductor. Despite the card indicating her Bengaluru address, the conductor refused to issue a free ticket, citing the presence of Tamil on the card, which he could not read.

Neha explained, “The Aadhaar card was issued at my native place in Tamil Nadu, but it contains my Bengaluru address. I insisted that it should be accepted, but he refused to give me a ticket.” She further clarified that her Aadhaar card also includes her address written in English. Nonetheless, the conductor declined the ticket due to the Tamil, she claimed.

BMTC officials acknowledged that such issues have been reported. They noted that conductors are generally instructed to verify the ID cards thoroughly, as most will also include information in English. However, disputes have arisen when passengers present out-of-State addresses while claiming free tickets, complicating the situation. An official said, “We have advised our conductors to handle these situations calmly to avoid escalation.”

The Shakti scheme, launched on June 11, 2023, by the newly elected Congress government in Karnataka, is one of the five key election promises made by the party. The scheme allows women domiciled in Karnataka to travel for free on non-premium State-run buses throughout the State.

To avail of the ‘zero ticket’ (free ticket), female passengers must present a valid identity card issued by either the Central or State government.

