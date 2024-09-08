GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Confusion over ID proof in Shakti scheme leads to disputes

The scheme allows women domiciled in Karnataka to travel for free on non-premium State-run buses throughout the state. 

Published - September 08, 2024 07:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

:

Confusion among Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus conductors regarding the acceptance of certain ID proofs for Shakti scheme ‘zero’ tickets has led to verbal disputes with women passengers. The issue arises when passengers present identity cards in languages other than Kannada or English, resulting in refusals to issue free bus tickets.

A recent incident involved Neha (name changed), a college student who faced difficulty while travelling from her home to college. Neha’s Aadhaar card, which includes details in Tamil, was not accepted by the bus conductor. Despite the card indicating her Bengaluru address, the conductor refused to issue a free ticket, citing the presence of Tamil on the card, which he could not read.

Neha explained, “The Aadhaar card was issued at my native place in Tamil Nadu, but it contains my Bengaluru address. I insisted that it should be accepted, but he refused to give me a ticket.” She further clarified that her Aadhaar card also includes her address written in English. Nonetheless, the conductor declined the ticket due to the Tamil, she claimed.

BMTC officials acknowledged that such issues have been reported. They noted that conductors are generally instructed to verify the ID cards thoroughly, as most will also include information in English. However, disputes have arisen when passengers present out-of-State addresses while claiming free tickets, complicating the situation. An official said, “We have advised our conductors to handle these situations calmly to avoid escalation.”

The Shakti scheme, launched on June 11, 2023, by the newly elected Congress government in Karnataka, is one of the five key election promises made by the party. The scheme allows women domiciled in Karnataka to travel for free on non-premium State-run buses throughout the State.

To avail of the ‘zero ticket’ (free ticket), female passengers must present a valid identity card issued by either the Central or State government.

Published - September 08, 2024 07:11 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.