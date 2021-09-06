Confusion on Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations

Bengaluru

06 September 2021 22:21 IST

Though Ganesh Chaturthi is just around the corner, there is confusion over the number of idols that can be installed in public places. While the State government announced that permission would be given only for one idol to be placed in public places in each ward, Minister for Revenue R. Ashok on Monday stated that if there is demand for more installations, the local police and the jurisdictional Assistant Executive Engineer from the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will take a call on whether to give permission.

Speaking to reporters on Monday, he said that the immersion of idols not more than 4ft in height in kalyanis and lakes will be allowed only for five days. Idol immersion would be allowed till 9 p.m.

“Around 300 people have been hired for the immersion activity. Immersion will be overseen by the local police and civic officials to ensure that COVID-19 guidelines are not violated. Mobile tanks, which will have public address systems, will go around the city and citizens may immerse the idols there as well,” he said.

Mr. Ashok also said that those organising celebrations must ensure that no more than 20 people are gathered at a time at the venue.

“We will organise COVID-19 vaccination drives in public places where the idols are kept, apart from taking up sanitisation to check the spread of the virus,” he added.