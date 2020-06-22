Conductor’s song on COVID-19 spreads cheer and awareness

In an attempt to create awareness among the public, especially people commuting in city buses, the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) released a song sung by a conductor named Abu Bakar Siddik. He urges commuters to follow social distancing rules while waiting at bus stops and to use digital forms of payment as a precautionary measure. The video was released by the Corporation on Monday on various social media platforms.

Mr. Siddik, a diploma holder who hails from Sandur taluk in Ballari district, works as a conductor on a bus that operates between Sarjapur and K.R. Market. “I have been singing songs and was involved in cultural activities even while studying. My higher-ups asked me to sing a song to create awareness on COVID-19 and what people can do to contain its spread,” he said.

The BMTC, with the help of the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike, has started testing its drivers and conductors at the depot level.

BMTC Managing Director C. Shikha said, “Our bus crews are discharging their duty during these difficult times. They too are frontline workers. We have started collecting swabs of employees who are above the age of 50 and have a history of co-morbidities. In the coming days, we will cover all the 45 depots. Further action will depend on the test results.”

Earlier, a bus crew member had tested positive for COVID-19. Fortunately, all his primary contacts tested negative.

Incentives for staff

In another move, the BMTC has decided to provide incentives for employees who voluntarily reported for duty during lockdown to help run essential services for health workers. Ms. Shikha said that around 3,000 employees will be paid ₹250 for every day they worked. It will cost the Corporation ₹94 lakh.